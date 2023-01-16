News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: What was making the news in Standish back in the 1970s?

Carnival celebrations, sports awards, schools, a play group and drama groups among others kept our photographers very busy in the 1970s.

By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago

RETRO – 1970s

1. 1979

Tea in the tub for members of Standish Labour Club at Standish Carnival on Saturday 4th of August 1979.

Photo: Frank Orrell

2. RETRO 1970

RETRO 1970 - Standish dustman Tommy Jones

Photo: staff

3. RETRO 1970

RETRO 1970 - Standish dustman Tommy Jones is held aloft by his fellow workers.

Photo: staff

4. 1979

Night staff from Wigan Infirmary at Standish Carnival on Saturday 4th of August 1979.

Photo: Frank Orrell

Standish