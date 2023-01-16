RETRO: What was making the news in Standish back in the 1970s?
Carnival celebrations, sports awards, schools, a play group and drama groups among others kept our photographers very busy in the 1970s.
By Michelle Adamson
4 minutes ago
1. 1979
Tea in the tub for members of Standish Labour Club at Standish Carnival on Saturday 4th of August 1979.
Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO 1970
RETRO 1970 - Standish dustman Tommy Jones
Photo: staff
3. RETRO 1970
RETRO 1970 - Standish dustman Tommy Jones is held aloft by his fellow workers.
Photo: staff
4. 1979
Night staff from Wigan Infirmary at Standish Carnival on Saturday 4th of August 1979.
Photo: Frank Orrell