RETRO: What was making the Wigan news in 2006 and 2008?
Here we have a lovely mixture of pictures from the Wigan Today archives which give you a flavour of the local news in 2006 and 2008.
By Michelle Adamson and Gary Brunskill
3 minutes ago
1. 2006
2006 - Pupils from six different borough primary schools were at the Grand Arcade construction site to witness the burial of a time capsule. Pictured from left, Louise Pearson, Daniel Ryding, Stanley Marsh, Oliver Hibbert, Deon Berry, Ann Roughley, John Paul Keefe, Mark Richardson and John Maloney .
2006 - Pupils of Holy Family RC Primary School, New Springs, with prizes which they helped to win for the school by achieving the most pledges in the Recycling Rewards for Schools scheme. Trying out the equipment are Owen Moran, front, left to right, Katie Power, who collected the most pledges and won an MP3 player, Bethany Dove, Andrew Dean, Matthew Dean, Reece Roocroft and Mega Power.