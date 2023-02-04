RETRO: What was making the Wigan news in 2006 and 2008?

3 . 2006

2006 - Pupils of Holy Family RC Primary School, New Springs, with prizes which they helped to win for the school by achieving the most pledges in the Recycling Rewards for Schools scheme. Trying out the equipment are Owen Moran, front, left to right, Katie Power, who collected the most pledges and won an MP3 player, Bethany Dove, Andrew Dean, Matthew Dean, Reece Roocroft and Mega Power.

Photo: Frank Orrell