News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

RETRO: Wigan in 1998 including that famous Verve gig

Wigan in 1998 – our photographers captured charity events, sports, awards and that historic gig at Haigh Hall.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

RETRO – 1998

RETRO 1998 - Gentlemen's outfitters P A Kinley of King St Wigan closes after 100 years trading. James Davies pictured before closing the store.

1. RETRO

RETRO 1998 - Gentlemen's outfitters P A Kinley of King St Wigan closes after 100 years trading. James Davies pictured before closing the store. Photo: gb

Photo Sales
RETRO 1998 - Wigan scouts stage a fancy dress walk for Wigan Infirmary funds

2. RETRO

RETRO 1998 - Wigan scouts stage a fancy dress walk for Wigan Infirmary funds Photo: GB

Photo Sales
Robin Park was the venue for the Wigan schools' athletics competition as local youngsters battled it out in both track and field events in June 1998.

3. RETRO

Robin Park was the venue for the Wigan schools' athletics competition as local youngsters battled it out in both track and field events in June 1998. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Robin Park was the venue for the Wigan schools' athletics competition as local youngsters battled it out in both track and field events in June 1998.

4. RETRO

Robin Park was the venue for the Wigan schools' athletics competition as local youngsters battled it out in both track and field events in June 1998. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:WiganHaigh Hall