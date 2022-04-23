RETRO: Wigan St George's Day parades from the 1970s and '80s

This time we have mined our archives for images from the 1970s and ’80s.
Wigan will be holding its first parade since 2019 on Sunday April 24.
The procession begins at Wigan Parish Church at 11am and journeys around the town’s streets before returning to the church for a service.
1. 1970
The St. George's Day parade makes its way down Station Road, Wigan, in 1970.
Photo: STAFF
2. 1983
The 18th Wigan Town Brownies, St. Anne's, Beech Hill, at the St. George's Day parade on Sunday 24th of April 1983.
Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1983
Members of the 7th Wigan All Saints Scouts dressed in the uniform from an earlier era to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the scout movement at the St. George's Day parade on Sunday 24th of April 1983.
Photo: Frank Orrell
4. 1989
Hoping that the rain doesn't rain on their parade are the 10th Wigan West Brownies of St. Francis, Kitt Green, at the annual St. George's Day parade on Sunday 23rd of April 1989.
Photo: Frank Orrell