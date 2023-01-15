RETRO: Wigan's 1997 news in pictures

Celebrations, Comic Relief, celebrities and a comet! Here are pictures taken by our photographers of what was making the news in 1997.
By Michelle Adamson
6 minutes ago
RETRO – 1997
1. 1997
Ince ladies Liz Ramsdale, Enid Keates and Sylvia Armstrong about to take flight from Bird Street on an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime to Las Vegas with number one chat show hostess Mrs. Merton in March 1997. They were flying over to the USA, with 50 other regular members of the TV show's audience, to support Mrs. Merton (aka comedienne Caroline Aherne) as she tried to break into the American comedy circuit.
Fireman Dave Waite is plastered with kisses by Bodyshop, Wigan, manageress, Coralie Jackson-Smailes, and deputy, Kay Crosby, who were selling kissing kits on Red Nose day in aid of Comic Relief on Wednesday 12th of March 1997.