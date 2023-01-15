RETRO: Wigan's 1997 news in pictures

1. 1997

Ince ladies Liz Ramsdale, Enid Keates and Sylvia Armstrong about to take flight from Bird Street on an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime to Las Vegas with number one chat show hostess Mrs. Merton in March 1997. They were flying over to the USA, with 50 other regular members of the TV show's audience, to support Mrs. Merton (aka comedienne Caroline Aherne) as she tried to break into the American comedy circuit.

Photo: Frank Orrell