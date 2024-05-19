Revealed: the 13 cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 13 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Tuesday, May 14.
1.
. Photo: Google Street View
2.
Petrol costs 141.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley Photo: Google Street View
3.
Petrol costs 142.9p at Sainsbury's, on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge Photo: Google Street View
4.
Petrol costs 142.9p at Swan Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley Green Photo: Google Street View
