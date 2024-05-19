Revealed: the 13 cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 09:43 BST
Driving can be expensive and many motorists will be looking to save money where they can, particularly during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 13 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Tuesday, May 14.

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

. Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 141.9p at Texaco's Hindley Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 142.9p at Sainsbury's, on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 142.9p at Swan Service Station, on Atherton Road, Hindley Green

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

