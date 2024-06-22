Revealed: the 16 cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.
Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 16 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Wednesday, June 19.
1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol
,Photo: Google Street View
Petrol costs 138.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, NewtownPhoto: Google Street View
Petrol costs 138.9p at Tesco, on Central Park Way, WiganPhoto: Google Street View
Petrol costs 138.9p at Texaco on Warrington Road, Spring ViewPhoto: Google Street View
