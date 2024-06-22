Revealed: the 16 cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2024, 11:48 BST
Driving can be expensive and many motorists will be looking to save money where they can, particularly during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

We have pulled together a list of the filling stations offering petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 16 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Wednesday, June 19.

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 138.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 138.9p at Tesco, on Central Park Way, Wigan

Petrol costs 138.9p at Tesco, on Central Park Way, Wigan

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 138.9p at Texaco on Warrington Road, Spring View

Petrol costs 138.9p at Texaco on Warrington Road, Spring View

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 138.9p at Texaco on Warrington Road, Spring View

