By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 13:23 GMT
Every penny counts and many drivers are keen to make sure they don’t spend more than they have to on fuel.

We have pulled together a list of the Wigan filling stations offering petrol at the lowest prices, so you don’t have to drive around to find them.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the 19 cheapest places to fill up in and around Wigan as of Wednesday, November 13.

1. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.9p at Sainsbury's, on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge

2. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 126.9p at Sainsbury's, on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown

3. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown Photo: Google Street View

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda's Warrington Road Service Station, on Warrington Road, Worsley Mesnes

4. The cheapest filling stations in and around Wigan for petrol

Petrol costs 127.7p at Asda's Warrington Road Service Station, on Warrington Road, Worsley Mesnes Photo: Google Street View

