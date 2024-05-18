Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The most popular names for babies born in Wigan have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

Olivia was the most popular girl's name in Wigan with 30 babies given the name in 2022.

This replaced Ava as 2021's top name, when 26 parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, Leo and Noah were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 38 babies were given each name in Wigan in 2022.

This was a slight difference from 2021, when just Noah took the top spot.

Olivia and Noah were also the most popular names across England and Wales.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

Mr Tucker added: "Theodore, Theo and Freddie are three new entries into the top 10 boys' names in 2022. Isabella is the only new entry into the girls' top 10."

Most popular names for boys, England and Wales:

1 Noah

2 Muhammad

3 George

4 Oliver

5 Leo

6 Arthur

7 Oscar

8 Theodore

9 Theo

10 Freddie

Most popular names for girls, England and Wales:

1 Olivia

2 Amelia

3 Isla

4 Ava

5 Lily

6 Ivy

7 Freya

8 Florence

9 Isabella