REVIEW: Bad Roads at ALRA North West

Third year students at ALRA North were already a month into their rehearsals when Russia invaded Ukraine. They quickly decided the show should go on.

“It’s scary and the invasion of Ukraine has affected us all, by continuing with our production of Bad Roads it’s our small way of showing solidarity with the people who have been affected” said Toby George.

Toby is cast as a Russian veteran and oppressor and portrays the most violent of crimes against women. Dotty Newton who plays a medic, is tasked with transporting the headless body of her lover, agreed: “we got the cast and crew together and decided we should complete the project, we discussed how we could bring the hope in this story to the forefront“.

Bad Roads was written in response to the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014. It is a sequence of heartbreaking, powerful and bitterly comic accounts of what it is like to be a woman in wartime.

This cast bring a new resonance to the themes based on their naive horror at recent events in the country that the play is set

The cast do this work justice and it seems appropriate and timely.

It’s just a shame the sentiment will not reach a wider group of their peers. The horrors of war made real for a new generation - lest we forget.

Well done ALRA students for feeling the fear and doing it anyway!

