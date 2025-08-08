More homeless children in Wigan were forced to live in temporary accommodation in the first three months of this year, new figure show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase came as the total across England hit a record high.

Shelter warned thousands of children were facing a "long summer stuck in damaging and insecure" accommodation and urged the Government to dramatically increase its social home building plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government show there were 281 children living in temporary accommodation – a form of homelessness – in Wigan at the end of March, up from 207 a year earlier.

New figures released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, show there were 281 children living in temporary accommodation – a form of homelessness – in Wigan at the end of March

Across England, the number stood at 169,050 in March, up from 151,630 a year earlier and the highest since records began in 1998.

Mairi MacRae, director of campaigns and policy at Shelter, said the figures were the "devastating result of a severe shortage of social rent homes and inadequate levels of housing benefit that continue to trap families in homelessness".

She added: "As an immediate relief for struggling families, the Government must unfreeze local housing allowance in the Autumn Budget, so it covers at least the bottom third of local rents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there’s only one way to ensure everyone has access to a safe and secure home in the long run and that’s social rent homes."

She called on the Government to deliver the new social rent homes it has already promised and ramp up construction to 90,000 a year for 10 years.

There were also 294 households assessed by Wigan Council as being threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty.

This was more than the 264 a year earlier.

Of those households, 88 were headed by a single parent and 37 were couples with dependent children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 37,610 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness and owed a prevention duty, down 4.5 per cent from the same quarter last year.

John Glenton, executive director at the charity Riverside, which provides accommodation for people affected by homelessness, said the numbers were "greatly concerning", but there were opportunities to better use existing social housing stock.

"It is particularly disappointing to see the number of additional homeless children living in temporary accommodation continuing to increase so rapidly," he said.

"However, the number of homeless households moved out of temporary accommodation into social housing has increased by almost an eighth over the past 12 months compared to the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know moving families out of temporary accommodation and into a social rent home works."

Minister for homelessness Rushanara Ali said the figures show some "positive signs" but admitted "far more needs to be done".

"Behind every homeless statistic is a person failed by the very system that is supposed to protect them. Reversing years of failure won’t happen overnight and I am determined to go further and faster to end the devastating crisis we inherited," she said.

"We must dig deep to tackle the root causes of homelessness. That’s why we’ve announced a huge £39bn investment to build hundreds of thousands of social and affordable homes over the next decade, alongside abolishing section 21 no fault evictions and driving up standards to deliver safe and secure housing for all."

She said the Government was investing £1bn into councils, including the largest ever cash boost for homelessness prevention.