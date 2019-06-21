RL players to attend meet and greet at Wigan car dealership

Rugby league players will attend a meet and greet event at a local garage later this month.

Members of the Leigh Centurions squad will visit Evans Halshaw Vauxhall (Wigan) in Challenge Way, Martland Park, Wigan on Saturday June 29 between 11am and 1.30pm.

And as an added bonus, there will be 20 signed balls for the first 20 children that come along.

There will also be the chance to meet your favourite player and have your photograph taken with the rugby stars.

