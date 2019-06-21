Roll up for annual Wigan community day

Wigan Rotary Club’s community day is back on July 6 in Wigan town centre giving local organisations the opportunity to raise their profile, recruit new members, raise funds, provide advice and sell merchandise.



Participators will be allocated a space on Standishgate to erect a table, gazebo or mobile display unit.

To draw the crowds there will be a performance area for local acts to entertain visitors all day.

All that is asked of the organisations is that they pay a £10 deposit returnable on observing a few simple rules.

The event runs from 8am to 4pm. For further information email mervyn.reeves@blueyonder.co.uk or ring Mervyn on 01942 242950 or 07519 857222.