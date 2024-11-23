Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull, will be closed from outside house number 225 to its junction with Cale Lane until November 27.

Smithy Brook Road, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Warrington Road from November 26 to 27.

Wigan Council is asking motorists to be aware of roadworks and plan diversions

Poolstock, Wigan, will be closed from its junction with Morton Avenue, Wigan, to outside house number 161 from January11 to 12.

Walkden Avenue, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge on January 12 for a period of one day between 10pm and 5am.

Kenyon Lane, Lowton, will be closed fromk outside house numbers 11 to 58a on January 14 between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 14 to 17 between the hours of 10pm and 6am only.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 20 to 24 January between the hours of 10pm and 5am only.

North Road, Atherton, will be closed from outside house number 333 to Bolton Highways Boundary (Platt Lane) from January 20 to 21 between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm only.

Poolstock, Wigan, will be closed outside house number 161 on January 25 between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

Wallgate, Wigan, will be closed at the railway bridge from January 27 to 31 between the hours of 10pm and 6am only.

Bretherton Row, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Wallgate, Wigan, from January 27 to 31.

Resurfacing Schemes

Almond Brook Road, Standish, will be closed from its junction with Beacon View to outside house number 164 on Sundays February 2 and 9 between the hours of 8am and 5pm.

Events

Wigan Town Centre Christmas Parade and Light Switch-On - there will be multiple road closures across the town centre on November 24.

Standish Christmas Market - Cross Street and Market Place will be closed in support of Standish Christmas Market on Saturday and Sunday November 30 and December 1 between the hours of 12.01am to 12am.

Pemberton Christmas Market - Chapel Street will be closed in support of Pemberton Christmas Market on Sunday December 1 between the hours of 6am and 6pm.

Atherton Nativity 2024 - Market Street, Atherton will be closed in support of Atherton Nativity at its junction with St John Street to its junction with Morley Street on Thursday December 12 between the hours of 6pm and 9pm.

Ongoing major schemes

Network Rail’s electrification of the railway, which started in April, is continuing to affect traffic on Ince Green Lane at Ince and is due to end on November 27.

Bickershaw Lane/Smiths Lane, Hindley Green electricity connection - ENW is supplying a new high voltage electricity supply to support the extension works at Hindley YOP. Works have started and there will be rolling two-way lights. The scheme will progress onto Leigh Road, Hindley Green, Thomas Street, East Street, Atherton Road, Brecon Drive and is due to conclude by February.

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works begin on September 30 and are scheduled for completion in the spring. To keep disruption to a minimum and complete works as quickly as possible, a temporary northbound one-way restriction on St Helens Road is required, between Bonnywell Road and West Bridgewater Street. The southbound diversion will be Twist Lane - Atherleigh Way - St Helens Road Local traffic will be able to use Spinning Jenny Way - Chapel Street - Mather Lane and Bonnywell Road as an alternative. Works will be paused between December 2 and January 6 and continue from January 7.