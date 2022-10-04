RSCPA launches its Adoptober campaign as Wigan pets given up for adoption rise
The RSPCA has launched its annual Adoptober campaign encouraging prospective pet owners to consider giving a rescued animal a new home as new figures raise concerns that more animals are being relinquished to charities at a time when rehoming has slowed.
The animal welfare charity - which operates 14 national rehoming centres across England and Wales, while supporting a network of branches with an additional 45 animal shelters - has released new figures that show nationally (across England and Wales) rehoming has dropped 8% while animal intake is up 8.4 per cent year-on-year.
The RSPCA’s annual Adoptober rehoming drive has kicked off today and will run throughout October, promoting adoption and highlighting the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.
The charity fears that the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet.
Releasing new figures on October 4 (World Animal Day), the RSPCA has highlighted a potential animal rescue crisis as more animals come into care, stay in rescue centres for longer, with less people coming forward to adopt.
In 2021, the RSPCA’s network of centres and branches rehomed 26,945 animals; an eight per cent drop compared to the previous year when 29,358 animals were rehomed, and a huge 31 per cent drop from 2019 (39,178), despite the Covid pandemic affecting the way in which charities across the nation could rehome.
The number of dogs rehomed by the charity also fell six per cent from 4,877 in 2020 to 4,567 in 2021; while cats dropped 12 per cent from 17,868 in 2020 to 15,579 in 2021.
In Greater Manchester, the total number of animals rehomed in 2021 dropped by 19 per cent, from 1,308 (2020) to 1,053.
The number of cats declined by 19 per cent from 916 to 741; the number of rabbits fell 38 per cent from 191 to 119; and the number of other pets who found new homes decreased by 21 per cent from 179 to 141.
The only animal to buck the trend was dogs with a rehoming increase of 136 per cent; 52 finding homes in 2021 compared to 22 in 2020.
Across England and Wales, the average stay for an animal (the number of days spent in RSPCA care from being ready to rehome to leaving for their new home) also increased for dogs by 9.4 per cent - from 85 days in 2020 to 93 days in 2021 - and for rabbits - from 104 in 2020 to 117 in 2021, an increase of 12.5 per cent. Cats length of stay remained the same at 67 days.
Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year.
"Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
“Many of the animals - particularly dogs - who are coming into our care have behavioural challenges which could be linked to how they were bred as well as lockdown limiting the amount of training, socialising and outside world experience they had.