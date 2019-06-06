Rugby club pays tribute to popular teenager after 'sudden and tragic' death

Tributes have been paid to a "loving and caring" rugby player who has died at the age of 19.

Dean Carney, known as Deano, died in the early hours of Saturday at his home in Leigh.

The teenager worked at Sainsbury's supermarket in Leigh and was a keen rugby fan, spending a year playing for Hindley ARLFC.

In a tribute posted on Facebook, the club said: "Hindley Arlfc are saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic passing of one of our former players Dean (Deano) Carney in the early hours of Saturday morning aged just 19.

"Popular Deano spent just a season with us here at Hindley, but once a Black and Gold always a Black and Gold.

"The Club send their deepest condolences to the Carney family and to all those that knew and loved him."

A funeral for Dean will be held at 3.15pm on Monday, June 17 at Howe Bridge Crematorium, followed by refreshments at The Spinners in Leigh.

The club said his family has asked mourners to wear either their favourite football or rugby team's shirt or bright colours with jeans.

More than £1,200 has already been donated to an online appeal to help pay for the funeral.

A statement on the appeal website said: "We are raising money in memory of Dean Carney who sadly passed away at the age of 19. This page is to raise money to help his family cover all costs towards Deans funeral.

"Dean had a massive impact on everyone’s life and was such a kind, loving and caring young man and would do anything for anyone. So let’s help his family to give him the best send off he deserves!"

Tributes to Dean have been posted on the website, remembering the "polite", "lovely" and "talented" teenager.

Thomas Fort wrote: "Deano was a kind, funny and talented man who was taken far too early, RIP"

Danielle Waters said: "Deano was such a lovely and caring lad and will be missed by many people. Sending my love and hugs to all his family x"

Pam Lennon said: "He was a lovely, polite and helpful young man. One of life's smilers who made you feel happy. I hope he gets the send off he deserves."

Julie Sewell said: "I’ve worked with Dean, sadly missed, hoping his family take some comfort from all the support they receive, god bless xx"

Donations to the appeal can be made here