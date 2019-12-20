Rugby club receives community cash boost

A borough rugby club aiming to instil team-work and pride will benefit from a £1,000 cash boost thanks to councillor support.

Ince Rose Bridge Rugby Club has been awarded Brighter Borough money by Ince ward councillors, which includes the leader of Wigan Council.

Couns David Molyneux, Janice Sharratt and Jim Moodie have clubbed together some of their annual funds to support Rose Bridge’s Mini Bridgers group in teaching team bonding and co-ordination.

The group is made up of 45 children aged between two and seven and the money will be used to purchase winter hoodies, goalposts, soft balls, rugby balls and other training equipment.

On behalf of the Ince councillors, leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux said: “Sporting clubs offer so much more than weekly training sessions and match games, they provide a real sense of community and help to teach our children and young people good values that they can use throughout life.

“Ince Rose Bridge rugby club has provided this in abundance over the years, so we’re always happy to help them continue their valuable community work.

“Brighter Borough was created for opportunities like this. The club relies on subs money and donations, so the £1,000 we have pledged will allow them to buy new, quality equipment that 45 children can benefit from.”

Brighter Borough is pot of money given to each ward councillor every year to invest in community projects, initiatives and groups, which have a positive effect on the people who live in their ward.

Football and rugby kits, sporting equipment, street art and family fun days are just some of the projects the money can fund.

Sheila Cassidy Aspinall, who recently stepped down as Treasurer of Ince Rose Bridge said: “Thanks to the ongoing support from our local councillors over many years, we have been able to run a popular and thriving club that offers friendship to all those we’ve been involved with. The club’s success is also thanks to the ongoing support from the club coach, Dean Kenny, and members. Their commitment to the club is priceless.

“The equipment we are now able to buy means that our Mini Bridgers will have a quality and higher standard experience when training and spending time at Rose Bridge.

“We look forward to continuing our great relationship with our local councillors and to a new year of fantastic rugby.”

For more information about Brighter Borough, please visit www.wigan.gov.uk/BrighterBoroughFund