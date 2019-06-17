Rugby coach Shaun Wane and businessman Martin Ainscough to get stars in Wigan town centre

A successful rugby league coach and a well-known local businessman will be the latest high-profile personalities to get stars in Wigan town centre for their services to the borough.



Shaun Wane, who was a popular Wigan Warriors coach winning three Super League titles, and entrepreneur Martin Ainscough CBE DL will be recognised for contributions to sport and business respectively on Thursday.

Other news: Wigan man had Champions League final ticket seized by 'corrupt' police officer on way into stadium



Stars to Mr Wane and Mr Ainscough will be unveiled in Believe Square alongside those dedicated to other prominent Wiganers including acting icon Sir Ian McKellen and Barbara Nettleton who founded Sunshine House in Scholes.

As well as his business career Mr Ainscough is being recognised for his commitment to supporting the borough's young people.

The bespoke paving stones will read: 'Shaun Wane, Wigan Warriors RL Coach Legend' and; ‘Martin Ainscough CBE DL, Business Entrepreneur and Youth Patron’.

Leader of Wigan Council, Coun David Molyneux said: “The Believe stars are an acknowledgement of support toward the local community and acts as a thank you for the positive change and pride people have brought to the borough.

“Shaun Wane has not only shown commitment to rugby over the years, but he has acted as a role model for younger generations and has inspired them to reach their ambitions.

“Martin Ainscough has also demonstrated an admirable dedication to supporting the borough’s young people. He is a brilliant example of entrepreneurship growing a business.

“Both of these worthy recipients are fantastic ambassadors for Wigan borough and it is only right that we acknowledge them in this way.”

Mr Wane is currently developing young players in Scottish Rugby Union but also coached Wigan Warriors to success in three Super League grand finals at Old Trafford. Before this, he was a professional rugby league player for more than a decade.

Mr Ainscough became a Deputy Lord Lieutenant in 2016 and is well known for growing Ainscough Crane Hire into the UK’s largest and most successful business of its kind.

He was a founding member of the Wigan Forward Board, is chairman of the Ainscough Group of Companies and sits on the Princes’ Trust Fundraising Committee.

Mr Ainscough is also particularly active in the local community and was instrumental in driving the Wigan Youth Zone project. Having retired from the crane business, he sits on the Youth Zone’s board of directors.

Wigan Council began recognising pivotal people in the borough with stars in 2011.

Mr Ainscough and Mr Wane will get a civic reception to mark the unveiling of their stars.