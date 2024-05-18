Rugby icon helps open Wigan's newest dance school
England national rugby league team manager and former Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane and Coun Ron Conway cut the ribbon at the Pianos, Pies and Pirouettes facility at Sunshine Community House, Scholes.
The organisation which supports struggling families through the arts, transformed the former St Patrick’s club into a state-of-the-art studio.
Its features include a grand piano, mirrors, ballet barres and a new floor.
It is thought to be the only community centre or dance school in Wigan with a Yamaha grand.
As well as dance classes, they will also be offering singing and piano lessons.
The organisation has also teamed up with Boxing for Better to offer sessions and give opportunities to young people to engage in positive activity whether that be in sport, art or music.
Tea dances for the elderly will also be offered to the community.
For the first 12 months, each session will cost £1.50.
