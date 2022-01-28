Rugby match to take place in memory of Wigan dad who died on New Year's Day

Tributes to Gaz Roper

Gaz Roper, 35, was involved in a fatal hit and run incident in the Bamfurlong area.

On Saturday 29, a match will take place in his honour, between St Judes U13s Golds team and Wigan Rugby Union, with Gaz’s son Oscar playing for the former.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped the cross-code game will help to raise some money for his family, with music and a raffle also taking place.

Things get underway at 11am at Parsons Meadow.