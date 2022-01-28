Rugby match to take place in memory of Wigan dad who died on New Year's Day
A rugby match will take place this weekend in memory of a Wigan dad who died on New Year's Day.
Gaz Roper, 35, was involved in a fatal hit and run incident in the Bamfurlong area.
On Saturday 29, a match will take place in his honour, between St Judes U13s Golds team and Wigan Rugby Union, with Gaz’s son Oscar playing for the former.
It is hoped the cross-code game will help to raise some money for his family, with music and a raffle also taking place.
Things get underway at 11am at Parsons Meadow.
