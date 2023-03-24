Run Wigan Festival raises £13,000 for charity Joining Jack
Run Wigan Festival raised £13,000 to fund vital research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, organisers have announced.
The popular event returned with half marathon and 5km races, along with a family mile for children – and even police officers – to get involved.
They started and finished at Mesnes Park instead of the usual location in Wigan town centre, due to regeneration work at The Galleries.
The festival proved to be a success, with hundreds of runners and walkers taking part.
Thousands of pounds was raised for organising charity Joining Jack, which funds research into muscle-wasting disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The races were started by Jack Johnson – the inspiration behind the charity – who then took part in the 5k in his motorised wheelchair.
In an email to participants, a charity spokesman said: “More than 1,600 runners taking part in our half marathon, 5k and family mile races, hundreds of supporters at our brand new event HQ, good weather and a terrific £13,000 raised for our organising charity Joining Jack.
"We are so thrilled to have raised another amazing total for Team JJ in such challenging times and that's all down to you. Well done and thank you to all our fabulous runners, supporters, fund-raisers, volunteers, sponsors and event partners. Thank you for taking part, supporting and being part of another incredible day.”
Organisers are now looking at possible dates for next year’s Run Wigan Festival and will open registration once that has been announced.
Preparations are also being made for Joining Jack’s next big fund-raising events – the Wigan Bike Ride on Sunday, June 11 and Wigan 10k on Sunday, September 3.