Runner Mark on fund-raising mission for hospital after son's tragic death

A dad has run 10k every month this year in memory of his 13-year-old son who died after being struck down by a mystery illness.

Mark Harris, from Billinge, lost his son Jason suddenly in 2012 after he had suffered from a sickness bug.

Jason, who was a pupil of Shevington High School in Wigan, went into a coma and despite the efforts of medical staff, never regained consciousness.

His family have since found out that Jason had a rare condition called Addison’s disease which weakened his immune system and left him unable to fight illness properly.

And to help save the lives of others, Jason’s organs with the exception of his heart, were donated.

It has all inspired Jason’s dad Mark to run seven Wigan 10k events since his death - and now he has successfully run a 10k in every month of this year to raise money for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital where Jason died.

Mark’s daughter Sara Wright, from Springfield, now has come to the Wigan Observer to thank her dad for his efforts and to give him a surprise ahead of Christmas.

Ms Wright, 30, said: “Losing Jason so suddenly was such a shock and so devastating.

“He had Addison’s disease, a rare disease which affects one in a million, and it meant that Jason’s immune system couldn’t fight the bug he had.

“Ever since my dad wanted to do something in his memory and raise money for Manchester Children’s Hospital where Jason died.

“He has done seven Wigan 10k runs since and came up with the idea of running a 10k every month of this year which he’s now done.”

She said that one of the runs was in Benidorm in November, and that six weeks before her mum Elaine had to have heart surgery for heart failure before they flew out.

She said: “So it was touch and go whether they were going to be able to make it but thankfully they did.

“I wanted to come to the Observer to thank my dad and my mum for all their efforts.

“Losing Jason doesn’t get any easier and we all think of him every day.

“This time of the year can be especially difficult but it will be nice for my mum and dad to read this as a surprise as I’ve not told them I’ve gone to the newspaper.”