A woman honouring her neighbour’s memory and a councillor lacing up his trainers with his nephew are among the fund-raisers taking on running challenges for a Wigan organisation.

Daffodils Dreams, a community interest company supporting vulnerable children and families in the borough, has participants in both Run Wigan Festival and London Landmarks half marathon.

They will be taking part in the races and earning medals while also raising money to help the organisation continue its work.

Carole Horrocks will run the London Landmarks half marathon in aid of Daffodils Dreams

Carole Horrocks, 64, secured a place in London Landmarks half marathon and decided to support Daffodils Dreams in memory of her friend and neighbour Lisa Parr.

The pair got to know each other during the coronavirus lockdown, when they were both socially isolating due to health issues and spoke over the garden fence.

Lisa and her husband Roy, a northern soul DJ, would play music from their home and stream it online, with Carole able to enjoy it from her garden and make requests.

During the pandemic, Daffodils Dreams used Worsley Mesnes Club, which is close to the women’s homes, to pack Christmas Eve bags and sacks of toys, and they both made donations to the organisation to help children and families in need.

Lisa Parr and her husband Roy played northern soul music from their home during the pandemic

It felt like a fitting organisation for Carole to support in memory of Lisa, the daughter of rugby league legend Billy Boston.

Carole, from Poolstock, said: “When Lisa sadly lost her battle last year, I wanted to do something in her memory and celebrate the lifeforce that she was. Daffodils Dreams was the natural choice. Lisa had such a passion for Daffodils Dreams.”

Carole is a member of Robin Park Runners and will take part in the half marathon on Sunday, April 6.

She is looking forward to a “joyous” weekend in the capital, which will include a trip to Westminster Abbey and watching the Abba Voyage show with her husband.

Lisa Parr with dad Billy Boston

Run Wigan Festival returns to Mesnes Park on Sunday, March 16, with thousands of runners expected to take part in a half marathon, 5k and family mile.

More than 20 people will be supporting Daffodils Dreams, including Wigan Central councillor Lawrence Hunt and his nephew Roy Bannister, who are taking part for the fourth consecutive year.

Coun Hunt has backed Daffodils Dreams since it was launched by founder Maureen Holcroft and has met both the volunteers and the families they help.

He said: “Daffodils Dreams does a fantastic job and the people who work there are unsung heroes. They go way above and beyond what you expect.”

Coun Lawrence Hunt with his nephew Roy Bannister and daughter Simone Hunt

Also running will be young men inspired by the organisation’s work, council workers, staff from Bridgewater Home Care, family members and friends.

Maureen said: “These stories highlight the incredible generosity and resilience of our community. Whether it’s young men breaking stereotypes or Carole running to honour her friend, these moments remind us of the power of unity and compassion.”

Donations to Carole’s fund-raising can be made at localgiving.org/LondonLandMarksHalfMarathonraisingfundsforDaffodilsdreams while support can be given to those taking part in Run Wigan Festival at localgiving.org/Wigan5kandhalfMarathon2025supportingdaffodilsdreams.