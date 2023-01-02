Runners, walkers and volunteers brave the rain at Haigh Woodland parkrun on New Year's Day

Pouring rain and plenty of puddles did not stop nearly 200 people pulling on their trainers as they started 2023 with Haigh Woodland parkrun.

The free 5km event is usually held every Saturday morning, but there was an extra chance for people to run or walk through Haigh Woodland Park at 9am on New Year’s Day.

A total of 196 people of all ages and abilities took part – as well as several dogs on leads – with volunteer marshals showing them the way.

Finishing in exactly the same time were Wigan and District Harriers and AC’s Jonathan Kearsley and James Wignall (Sale Harriers Manchester) in 17 minutes 30 seconds, while Carly Edwards (Blackburn Harriers and AC) was the first female runner in 25 minutes eight seconds.

After completing the muddy route, the team of volunteers produced a set of results and hot drinks were enjoyed in cafes at the park.

Haigh Woodland parkrun returns at 9am on Saturday, while a similar event takes place at the same at Pennington Flash.

1. Haigh Woodland parkrun on New Year's Day Runners and walkers brave the rain and start 2023 in a healthy way, as they take part in the New Year's Day parkrun at Haigh Woodland Park Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

