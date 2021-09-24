Sad farewell to Wigan crash victim

Ellie Marsden, 20, from Golborne was fatally injured in the one-vehicle collision on the road from Kings Meaburn towards the B6260 near Drybeck on Sunday September 5 .

Her partner Ryan Duffy, 24 from Ashton also lost his life.

Police were called after the white Citroen Berlingo van was found off the road and the pair were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral of Ellie Marsden who was killed in the Lakeland van crash will take place this weekend.

A social media post by Ellie's mum Kelly said: "The Celebration of our beautiful daughter Ellie Marsden’s Life is due to take place on Saturday 25th September at 1pm at St Thomas’s Church in Golborne.

"All those who would like to join us and follow Ellie on her journey, Ellie will be leaving Alan Jones Funeral Directors in Golborne at 12:15.

"As our daughter was as colourful as a rainbow please feel free to wear bright colours if you wish to do so but it’s equally fine if you don’t..

"After the service we invite you all to join us at Golborne Parkside rugby club to continue to celebrate Ellies life and we will be filling the sky with balloons for her.

"Please can I ask a big favour of all friends and family and everyone who knew our El. If you can bring some photos of Ellie both old and new so we can add them to our memory boards which will be on display at the club for her mum, dad and Chloe to cherish.

"I know The passing of our gorgeous girl has brought the whole community to a standstill and please please know that we invite everyone to attend and to make this a big celebration of beautiful Ellies life and to do our daughter proud.

"We can’t thank everyone enough for their love, support and kindness shown to us all during the most horrific and heart-breaking time."