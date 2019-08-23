Salon's kind-hearted fund-raising gesture for Wigan teen battling neurological condition

Generous salon owners celebrated a refurbishment with a fund-raising day to help a Wigan teenager battling a neurological condition.

Alema Hair and Beauty, on Warrington Road, raised more than £400 to help the rehabilitation of Abram 17-year-old Jade Almond who has functional neurological disorder (FND).

Jade Almond in the rehabilitation centre in Sheffield

Jade is currently receiving intensive rehabilitation at specialist centre Steps in Sheffield and is making good progress, recovering movement in her arms and standing with the help of a frame and medical staff.

This is her second stint in rehab as heartbreakingly a motorway shunt put her recovery back to square one.

Salon co-owners Alexis Cahillane and Emma Yearsley heard about plucky Jade’s horrendous health ordeal when her mum Michelle visited Alema and decided that they wanted to help support her.

Alexis, 29, said: “Michelle came in to have her hair done and as we were chatting she was telling us all about her daughter.

“The story just pulled at our heartstrings, especially with both me and Emma being mums as well.

“We had just had the salon refurbished and were going to have an open day but hadn’t chosen a charity, so we thought it was the perfect opportunity to do the event and give the money to Jade’s fund as it’s a local cause.

“We were more than pleased with the final total, we didn’t expect so much.”

Currently Jade’s rehab is being funded but Michelle says donations are still being gratefully received as there will probably come a time when the family has to pay to continue her recovery.

She is living in the Yorkshire city, where she has been receiving treatment and support since March, with her parents and siblings heading across to see her.

Michelle described how well Jade is battling against FND and her gratitude to Alexis and Emma for helping the fund-raising.

She said: “It’s slow progress but that is a good thing because we want her to be better forever.

“She has been standing up on a frame and she could never have done that just a few weeks ago. She can now move both her arms and can write with her right hand, which is amazing.

“Her back is getting a lot stronger too but they are still working on her neck so she is able to hold her own head up.

“Before she couldn’t even sit up but now she is stood on the frame really well. She’s also in a tilt-in-space wheelchair and uses her arms to move around.

“We were really surprised and overwhelmed at the amazing support of Alema. It’s really bizarre but amazing, people just come to us and offer support. We’ve had so many messages from people who are following us but we don’t know.

“It’s so heartwarming to know people are still thinking of us and it gives Jade a boost. She’s constantly getting messages and can’t always reply to them all but it’s so nice people are sending her good wishes.”

Alema offered customers glitter tattoos and face make-up, braiding and raffles to help Jade’s fund-raising, with prosecco and cocktails also being served.

The day brought in £420.

To find out more about Jade’s rehabilitation or to donate, visit https://uk.gofundme.com/jades-rehibilitation