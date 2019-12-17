Santa sets up home at shopping mall

Father Christmas has arrived at Leigh’s Spinning Gate Shopping Centre offering families free visits to see him.

The arcade’s elf welcomes shoppers and offers to take photos (using their own mobile phone) to capture the special moment.

Children who visit Santa receive a mini-candy cane or chocolate coin and a Santa sticker.

Centre manager Karen Cox said: “Last year, our Santa had over 3,500 visitors and we enjoy seeing the little ones faces light up as they see him.

Spinning Gate is twinkling with over 20,000 Christmas lights.

The huge 30ft Christmas tree has over 2,500 lights sparkling away. Our stores are packed full of Christmas gift ideas and party wear to dazzle and dance the night away.”