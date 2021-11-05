Sarah-Jayne Dunn has been sacked from Hollyoaks

Sarah Jayne-Dunn, 40, from Leigh, has played the role of Mandy Richardson on and off since 1996, but producers were left concerned by her use of the x-rated Only Fans site.

The actress, who made £120k a year on the Channel 4 soap, reportedly earned £7,200 in her first week on Only Fans.

A representative for the show told the Sun: “Hollyoaks is a youth-facing drama with many young viewers, who follow our cast very closely, both in the soap and outside of it.

“We take our responsibility to our young audience very seriously and therefore the show does not allow any Hollyoaks cast members to be active on certain 18+ websites.

“We had hoped we could reach a resolution with Sarah that would allow her to remain in her role as Mandy, but we respect her choice to continue to produce content on OnlyFans.

“In the past four years since her return to the show her legacy character has been an integral part of some of our most important storylines and we will be very sad to see her go.”

Jayne-Dunn has appeared in other shows including Exile, The Syndicate and Casualty during her career, as well as Hollywood film The Dark Knight.

She joined Only Fans last month and took to social media to explain her decision.

She wrote: “This is a decision I’ve thought long and hard about, not one I’ve taken lightly or on a whim, it’s about taking back control, about empowerment and confidence and having full power over my choices.

“I love doing photo shoots, always have always will, it’s how I got into the acting industry, at the tender age of 12 I decided I wanted to be a model and enrolled on a modelling course, joined an agency and had my first professional shoot and I was hooked. I got my first tv audition and the rest is history.”

I’ve been lucky enough to travel to some pretty amazing places for photoshoots since being 17. That being said I’ve never felt in control of the content or of the finances. I’ve done men’s mag upon men’s mag and calendar upon calendar, I’ve enjoyed every shoot but never felt like I had much say in them.

“The older I get the more cathartic it is to take back control, to put healthy boundaries in place and to know my worth and my value. That’s what this is about, being in control, choosing empowerment.”

On Thursday morning she took to Twitter to react to the decision over her Hollyoaks future.

She wrote: “Thank you for your support.”