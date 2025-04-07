Scenes of Wigan from the 1890s to the 1960s

By Michelle Adamson
Published 7th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
Here are some fabulous scenes of Wigan, some which older folk will remember and others that no-one’s left alive to recall

They date all the way back to the 1890s through to the 1960s.

Scenes of Wigan from the 1890s to 1960s

1. Retro

Scenes of Wigan from the 1890s to 1960s Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
Tebbing's boot and shoe shop, Wigan, in 1908, location unknown but possibly Millgate. A poster advertises Wigan Annual Fair with Royal Motor Cars, Cinematograph and Aunt Sallys Cocoanut Bowling.

2. 1908

Tebbing's boot and shoe shop, Wigan, in 1908, location unknown but possibly Millgate. A poster advertises Wigan Annual Fair with Royal Motor Cars, Cinematograph and Aunt Sallys Cocoanut Bowling. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
The Wigan Pier area in 1939 with Pottery Road and Eckersley Mill in the background.

3. 1939

The Wigan Pier area in 1939 with Pottery Road and Eckersley Mill in the background. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century.

4. RETRO

Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice