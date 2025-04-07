They date all the way back to the 1890s through to the 1960s.
1. Retro
Scenes of Wigan from the 1890s to 1960s Photo: STAFF
2. 1908
Tebbing's boot and shoe shop, Wigan, in 1908, location unknown but possibly Millgate. A poster advertises Wigan Annual Fair with Royal Motor Cars, Cinematograph and Aunt Sallys Cocoanut Bowling. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 1939
The Wigan Pier area in 1939 with Pottery Road and Eckersley Mill in the background. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Wallgate railway bridge, on the approach into Wigan at the turn of the 20th century. Photo: Frank Orrell
