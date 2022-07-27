Playday – the annual nationwide celebration of play – returns with a variety of activities from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday, August 3.

Attractions include orienteering, crafts, inflatables and pop-up adventure play, while there will also be woodland wizards and storytellers, circus skills, a giant bubble workshop and more.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “Play is so important for our children’s physical and mental well-being. It helps them make friends, develop relationships and cope with the stresses and anxieties of growing up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children enjoy crafts at the last Playday

“That’s why we’re proud to support Playday 2022. The theme of this year’s event is All To Play For, which is about building opportunities for all children – and as a council we passionately believe that every child has the right to play in a happy and safe environment.

“It’s shaping up to be a fantastic day at Haigh Woodland Park, with so many activities to experience and enjoy, and we hope families from across the borough can come along and enjoy a brilliant day out.”

Although car parking is available at Haigh Woodland Park, families are encouraged to walk or cycle to the event where possible – and anybody travelling by bike can get a free service from a Dr Bike workshop.

Giant bubbles at Haigh Woodland Park