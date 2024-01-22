School memories: almost 60 years of archive pictures from Sacred Heart Primary, Springfield

Here’s an intriguing collection of pictures from the Wigan Today library of pupils, staff and events at Sacred Heart RC Primary School in Springfield.
The earliest dates back to 1955 and the most recent a decade ago. The gallery includes several images from the school’s 75th anniversary celebrations in 1981.
1. Youngsters at the Kids United Holiday Club at Sacred Heart Primary School, Springfield, are shown what its like to be a paramedic by Carol Ratcliffe from the GM Ambulance Service
. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
2. xKey Stage Two pupils at Sacred Heart in character for Roald Dahl Day, part of the school's Book Week, with event organiser, teacher Rachel Draper
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Pupils and staff in Victorian garb for the 75th anniversary of Sacred Heart RC Primary, on Friday May 22 1981
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Sacred Heart head Margaret Rowe with pupils at the Victorian celebration of the school's 75th anniversary
. Photo: Frank Orrell