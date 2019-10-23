School’s out for retiring Wigan crossing patrol Sandra

A school crossing patrol who has been helping children get to classes safely for almost three decades is laying down her lollipop.

Sandra Stanley has been a familiar figure in all weathers on Old Lane in Shevington for close to 29 years.

However, it was the end of an era last Friday as she ushered pupils from Millbrook Primary Schools to their lessons for the final time.

Sandra, 64, has supported Shevington’s schools through her work since moving to the borough from Kent, as she is also retiring from being a lunchtime assistant at Millbrook having previously done the same job at St Bernadette’s for many years.

She signed off in style too as her daughter Cheryl prepared a surprise and decorated her crossing with an arch of balloons and a banner.

Sandra said: “It has been a good time and I will miss the children. The nicest thing is seeing the children start out in primary school and then go all the way through to high school.

“I’m sad to be leaving but I’m at the age where I can retire.

“I’ve always enjoyed the job, although there are times when you think you don’t want to do it any more if you’re soaked through and frozen. Other than that it has been good.”

Cath Stevens, associate headteacher at Millbrook Primary School, said: “Mrs Stanley waves to me every morning on my way to work as she stands on Old Lane to see our children safely across the road in all weathers.

“When she applied to work as part of our lunchtime team, we were all delighted!

“The children have all become so fond of Mrs Stanley and I know I speak on behalf of everyone here at Millbrook when I say she will be greatly missed.

“However, after 29 years as our crossing patrol lady, she has certainly earned the right to a long and relaxing retirement. Everyone from Millbrook sends her our very best wishes.”

Sandra and her husband Michael are starting retirement with a river cruise in Germany later this year.