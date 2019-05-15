Schoolboy seeks odd jobs as he raises money for volunteer trip to Africa

A teenager is certainly putting in the hard graft as he bids to raise money for a trip to volunteer in Africa.

Fourteen-year-old Cameron Kirkpatrick has pledged to spend a month volunteering in Tanzania next summer.

He hopes to make a difference by getting involved in projects that will have a life-changing impact on communities, improving education, housing, healthcare, sanitation and the environment.

His mother Stacey Kirkpatrick, from Howe Bridge, said: “There is a school building going up so he will be helping with basic construction to help finish off the school. He will be doing basic construction of wells to help with the sanitation projects.”

Cameron was inspired to go to Tanzania after hearing about the country from his mother, who is a committed fund-raiser for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

But first the Fred Longworth High School pupil must raise £2,000.

While his family will pay his travel costs, the extra money will allow the projects he works on to continue when he leaves.

Cameron has already collected more than £800 by offering to do odd jobs, such as gardening and painting, with more work planned during school holidays.

Some of the jobs have been done for friends and relatives, while others were for strangers who responded to his appeal for work on social media.

Mrs Kirkpatrick said: “He’s done about five or six people’s gardens, he’s done some dog walking for a neighbour and he’s just started painting fences.”

Cameron also wanted to take on a physical challenge so has decided to climb Snowdon - the highest mountain in Wales - on June 8.

He is also busy organising a race night at Atherton Cricket Club on October 5 to help him reach his target.

Mrs Kirkpatrick said “As parents, we are extremely proud as Cameron has been coming up with lots of ideas himself and getting really engaged with his fund-raising.

“He is doing a wonderful thing for others and we think he will make a huge difference to the people he is going over to help.”

Donations to Cameron’s appeal can be made online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cameron-kirkpatrick.

Anyone wishing to offer odd jobs for Cameron can contact Mrs Kirkpatrick by emailing staceykerr1@msn.com.