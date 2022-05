Nicol Mere Primary in Ashton hosted its own version of Crufts as part of Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

Parents and pet pooches were invited to join pupils for the show which saw no fewer than 30 dogs compete in activities including agility, best treat catcher, musical sit, cutest dog and best trick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nicol Mere Primary School dog show

Dog shows are all the rage at present. Earlier this month the Crown at Worthington hosted one and Scrufts returns next month at Haigh Hall.