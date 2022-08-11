Search begins for Wigan's community champions as Our Town awards are launched

From unpaid carers to streets that come together to look out for each other, the Our Town awards are set to champion the borough’s community spirit, with neighbourhood heroes, climate champions and kind businesses all set to be recognised.
The awards will also give a nod to volunteers who helped to make the women’s Euro 2022 tournament and platinum jubilee events to remember, placing Wigan firmly on the map.
Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We know that our borough is brimming with incredible people, community groups and businesses and so we are so excited to launch the Our Town awards once again to shine a light on their amazing work.
Most Popular
-
1
Wigan man due in court accused of raping woman three years ago
-
2
Much-loved Wigan eatery The Courtyard set to be taken over
-
3
Conservative leadership contender Liz Truss to face audience in Leigh on GB News show
-
4
Wigan man changes plea to admit making hundreds of indecent images of children
-
5
Wigan man left unable to speak finally shares his life story in new book
“Do you know someone who makes a huge difference in your local community or who displays kindness regularly? Nominations are now open so if someone sprung into your mind, let us know.”
Read More
Those shortlisted will be invited to a ceremony in November to celebrate, with winners receiving a cash prize to spend in borough businesses.
The last Our Town awards ceremony was held virtually due to the pandemic, but one winner used her prize money to help fund her wedding.
Coun Molyneux added: “To have so many fantastic people come together in one room will be a brilliant celebration and a wonderful display of Wigan borough’s valued communities.”
For a full list of categories and to nominate someone by September 12, visit wigan.gov.uk/OurTown