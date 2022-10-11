Search for rugby league fans who appear in successful exhibition in Wigan

The centrepiece of Gerrumonside! is a 20-metre-wide wall brimming with images showing the highs and lows of being a supporter.

As the exhibition approaches the full-time whistle, organisers at Wigan Council are urging anyone connected to those in the images to get in touch.

They will be invited to an exclusive event to celebrate the rugby league world cup.

Louisa Attaheri, lead officer at the Museum of Wigan Life

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s portfolio holder for communities, said: “Since the gerrumonside! exhibition opened in November last year, it’s really captured the imaginations of visitors to the museum.

“There are so many people who pop into the museum and recognise either themselves, family members or friends, as well as people who won’t be aware that they feature in the exhibition, so we would love to put stories to the photos.

“While we have some information and stories behind the photographs, we’d love to find out more and bring everyone together to celebrate the amazing legacy of rugby league.”

Exhibition organisers want to find the rugby fans featured in these images

Many of the photographs were taken by Wigan Post photographer Frank Orrell.

The exhibition also showcases original memorabilia relating to rugby players, including Jim Slevin, Andy Gregory, Jim Sullivan, Phil Clarke, Shaun Wane, Billy Boston, John Woods and Des Drummond.

Staff at the Museum of Wigan Life are keen to find the creator of a model of Central Park given to Billy Boston anonymously at the last game at the ground in 1999, which is now on loan to the museum.

The exhibition showcases the rise of women in the sport, grassroots rugby, wheelchair, physical and learning disability rugby, and features medals, shirts, caps and trophies.

Memories have been shared in the exhibition

More unusual items include an original turnstile from Central Park and a wheelchair from the first wheelchair rugby league world cup in 2008.

Coun Ready added: “The photographs in the immersive exhibition capture the highs and lows of being a supporter – the chants, the cheers, the smiles, the tears – which are all as important as the sport itself.

“Sunshine and rain, promotion and relegation, fans are always there, and the images in the exhibition capture it all.”

The exhibition is open until November 19.