Joshua Prescott, aged 19 and of Walter Street in Leigh, has been charged by police following the death of 30-year-old Thomas Williamson, this comes just two days after Kane Adamson, aged 18 and of no fixed address, was also charged in relation to his death.

Prescott has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Monday July, 4 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Williamson, 30, who was murdered in Tyldesley in 2021.

Kane was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday July, 2 2022.

The charge relates to the death of 30-year-old Mr Williamson who, sadly, died from stab wounds after being attacked on Charles Street in Tyldesley on September 25, 2021.

In a tribute to Mr Williamson his family said: "He was always honest and trustworthy, sometimes too honest. He knew how to make you laugh with his sense of humour and through difficult times, he was caring and supportive.

"He would often keep himself to himself, but had recently joined the gym and bought a lovely puppy called Bandit. He loved the dog and the dog loved him. He enjoyed going for a walk with him which lifted his spirits and now this simple everyday occurrence we took for granted is gone.

"Everybody who knew Tom had a story of how kind and brutally honest he could be, which made us all laugh. He touched their hearts with his vulnerability.

"His dad and younger sister are devastated at losing Tom, and they will miss him forever and feel robbed of the time they will not get to spend with him.