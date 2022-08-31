Secrets of Wigan's rich history revealed in new book
A book detailing lesser-known stories from Wigan’s colourful history is being released to shed light on the borough’s remarkable heritage.
Sarah Gerrard, who a former journalist and chartered librarian, has been working on a book outlining some of the more surprising aspects that make up the area’s rich history.
Occupied by Parliamentarians, Wigan played a critical role in the English Civil War and developed in importance throughout Roman and medieval times.
Sarah said: “I was inspired to write this book, because although I am from St Helens, I have always been fascinated by Wigan and its history.
"Wigan played a big part of growing up for me as I used to go shopping there. I found the fact that Wigan dated back to Roman times and had such a long and proud history fascinating.”
The area also grew significantly during the Industrial Revolution thanks to its coal mines and cotton industry, coming to prominence thanks to George Orwell’s book The Road to Wigan Pier, which highlighted the poverty of the working classes in the 1930s.
Over the years the borough has been the home of actors Roy Kinnear and Ian McKellen, along with comedians George Formby and Ted Ray.
It is also a centre of sporting success, thanks to both Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic, who famously won the FA Cup in 2013.
Historical sites are also featured in the book, such as the 13th Century Mab’s Cross, and it goes right through to the town’s place in the modern world.
From mills to Mint Balls, coal to cavaliers and a nod to the iconic Northern Soul, the book provides a deep dive into the borough’s heritage.
Sarah said: “The research was carried out during the Covid lockdown. During this time, I visited Wigan when I was allowed to do so and found just walking round the town so many things of interest which are included in the book.
“I was walking when I came across a pub called the Thomas Burke and so my curiosity was aroused, and I needed to find out who Thomas Burke was.”
The book can be found here