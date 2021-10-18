See video footage of the Haydock Race for Life

People of all ages and abilities attended to take part in both 5k and 10k races for which they were sponsored for the charity.

The thousands raised from the event will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, saving lives as the charity fights back from the impact of the pandemic.

