Police attempts to tackle anti-social behaviour in Wigan town centre for the fourth weekend in succession by issuing a dispersal order are welcome, but they should not be used to prevent peaceful protest.

That’s according the people interviewed following demonstrations for and against immigration on Saturday.

The town centre was subject to a 48-hour dispersal order again, following reports of anti-social behaviour and a bus station stabbing earlier this month.

However, that did not prevent protests – one anti-immigration and one welcoming immigrants – in Market Place, which passed off peacefully.

Alison, 76, said: “It’s absolutely right for the police to use their powers to disrupt kids causing mayhem and terrorising the streets.

“And I agree a little bit with the people protesting against immigration, but don’t consider myself racist.

“People should be allowed to protest. I know it’s not the immigrants’ fault, but it’s not right that people are coming here and claiming benefits that people already here can’t get.

“As far as the kids causing all the bother are concerned, they should crack down on them.

“They are the reason people aren’t coming into the town centre. It’s killing the businesses.”

Student Jane, 19, said: “Instead of taking it out on the immigrants, people should be protesting against the Government because they are responsible for what’s going on.

“They say they’re sorting it out, but they’ve done nothing. I have nothing against the immigrants. As far as the youths kicking off in the town centre, I’ve got no time for them.”

Michael Awakway, 35, came to live in Wigan from war-torn South Sudan eight years ago and is now a legal immigrant. He volunteers for SWAP: the Support Wigan Arrivals Project.

When asked about the anti-immigration protesters, he said: “They don’t understand what’s going on around the world.

“They think the reasons people are coming here is because of the benefits, but that’s wrong. It’s because there is war across the continent.”

Michael said when he first came to Wigan people would shout at him “get back to where you came from.”

“Everyone deserves compassion and respect,” he added.

John Smith, 60, said: “People have a right to protest because we live in a democracy. If you look around Wigan and the surrounding towns, it’s changed substantially over the last 30 to 40 years, but I don’t have a problem with that.

“There’s a lot of negativity about. But I’m more bothered about open drug-dealing and drug-taking. I blame a lot of the anti-immigration stuff on Brexit, which I vehemently opposed.”

John also said he didn’t accept that people flying the St George’s flag or the Union Flag were automatically racist.

“People fly those flags during the World Cup and they are not deemed racists. If people want to fly their flag, there shouldn’t be a problem.

“As far as anti-social behaviour is concerned, I’m all for the police using their extra powers.”

One woman in her 70s who declined to be named said she avoids Wigan town centre in the evenings and at weekends over fears for her safety.

“I’m sitting in the autumn sun on a Monday morning,” she said, “but I wouldn’t come here at night because of the behaviour of some people.

“As far as the anti-immigration stuff is concerned, I agree with them. Why should people come here and get benefits that I can’t get? I’m really struggling with my bills and keeping my head above water.”