See what was making the Wigan news 19 years ago in 2006

By Michelle Adamson and Gary Brunskill
Published 7th Feb 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 09:47 BST
Fund-raising, fund-gaining and some sports starts feature in photographs taken in Wigan in 2006.

See if you recognise any familiar – if a little younger – faces!

Pupils from St James Catholic Primary School with an ASDA award.

1. 2006

Pupils from St James Catholic Primary School with an ASDA award. Photo: staff

Wigan Warriors players celebrate Wigan's Best at ASDA campaign.

2. 2006

Wigan Warriors players celebrate Wigan's Best at ASDA campaign. Photo: staff

2006 Lesley Brennan, manager of the Ince branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland, and customer service officer Margaret Hope present Deanery High School pupils with a cheque for £1,000 from the bank's Community Cashback charity fund which sees staff members giving up their spare time to help with local projects such as the school's recent bazaar.

3. 2006

2006 Lesley Brennan, manager of the Ince branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland, and customer service officer Margaret Hope present Deanery High School pupils with a cheque for £1,000 from the bank's Community Cashback charity fund which sees staff members giving up their spare time to help with local projects such as the school's recent bazaar. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2006

4. 2006

2006 Photo: staff

