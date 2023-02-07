See if you recognise any familiar – if a little younger – faces!
Pupils from St James Catholic Primary School with an ASDA award. Photo: staff
Wigan Warriors players celebrate Wigan's Best at ASDA campaign. Photo: staff
2006 Lesley Brennan, manager of the Ince branch of The Royal Bank of Scotland, and customer service officer Margaret Hope present Deanery High School pupils with a cheque for £1,000 from the bank's Community Cashback charity fund which sees staff members giving up their spare time to help with local projects such as the school's recent bazaar. Photo: Nick Fairhurst