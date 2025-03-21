See what was making Wigan's news in 1995

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
There are a few familiar faces, along with sports teams and a life drawing class, to be seen in this collection of pictures taken by our former photographer Frank Orrell in 1995.

Enjoy the wallow in memories!

Actor, Edward Woodward, of Callan and Equaliser fame, tunes in with daughter, Emily, before a St. Valentines concert by the Wingates Brass Band at the Georgian House, Blackrod, on Tuesday 14th of February 1995. Edward was a brass band enthusiast and had heard the Westhoughton based band on CD and so, whilst filming for Granada, took the opportunity to catch a live performance. The band were also pleased that he accepted their Presidency. Edward's actress wife, Michelle Dotrice, right, dosen't look too impressed with his efforts but friend Tracy Dawson, widow of comedian, Les, and members of the band reserved judgement.

Students compose their interpretations of model, Brian Green, during a life class painting session at the school of arts and design in Wigan and Leigh College Pagefield building on Friday 10th of February 1995.

Firemen serve up a good feed for hungry horse Samra after rescuing the pregnant mare from a swamp in Bickershaw on Wednesday 1st of November 1995.

Cutting her cake to celebrate 40 years in the hairdressing business is 61 year old Pat Kenyon of Kenyon's Hairdressers, High Street, Standish, on Friday 17th of November 1995.

