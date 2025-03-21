Enjoy the wallow in memories!
1. RETRO
Actor, Edward Woodward, of Callan and Equaliser fame, tunes in with daughter, Emily, before a St. Valentines concert by the Wingates Brass Band at the Georgian House, Blackrod, on Tuesday 14th of February 1995. Edward was a brass band enthusiast and had heard the Westhoughton based band on CD and so, whilst filming for Granada, took the opportunity to catch a live performance. The band were also pleased that he accepted their Presidency. Edward's actress wife, Michelle Dotrice, right, dosen't look too impressed with his efforts but friend Tracy Dawson, widow of comedian, Les, and members of the band reserved judgement. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. RETRO
Students compose their interpretations of model, Brian Green, during a life class painting session at the school of arts and design in Wigan and Leigh College Pagefield building on Friday 10th of February 1995. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. RETRO
Firemen serve up a good feed for hungry horse Samra after rescuing the pregnant mare from a swamp in Bickershaw on Wednesday 1st of November 1995. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. RETRO
Cutting her cake to celebrate 40 years in the hairdressing business is 61 year old Pat Kenyon of Kenyon's Hairdressers, High Street, Standish, on Friday 17th of November 1995. Photo: Frank Orrell
