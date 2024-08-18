See which Wigan care homes watchdogs say 'require improvement'

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Choosing a nursing or residential home for a loved one is a very important decision, but it can also be a difficult one.

Cares homes around the country are inspected and regulated by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to make sure they are providing safe, effective, compassionate and high-quality care.

None of the residential or nursing homes in Wigan received the lowest mark of “inadequate” from CQC inspectors following their most recent visits.

But these are the homes whose overall score was the second lowest grade of “requires improvement”.

Haighfield Care Home, Wigan Road, Standish

Jah-Jireh Charity Homes Wigan, on Springfield Road, Beech Hill

The Spinney, on College Road, Up Holland

