Serious collision forces road closure

A serious collision involving several vehicles forced a busy main road to close for several hours.



Police were called to reports of a collision on near the post office on Bickershaw Lane, shortly after 6pm yesterday (Saturday, April 20).

The road was closed for several hours in both directions between Warrington Road and Leigh Road, while police investigations were conducted.

Eyewitnesses reported the attendance of multiple emergency service vehicles and that multiple vehicles were involved.

The road reopened early morning after a thorough investigation.

Further details of the incident have not yet been released by police.

Bickershaw Lane

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

More to follow.