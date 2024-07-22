Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan library will close its doors so repairs can be carried out to its roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashton Library will shut on Monday, July 29 and most of the services it provides will be transferred to the pavilion at Jubilee Park.

A Wigan Council Facebook post said: “We know how important our libraries are to residents, so we’re pleased to be able to maintain a continuous service for the local community.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you all for your patience.”