Services to be relocated when library in Wigan is closed for repairs
A Wigan library will close its doors so repairs can be carried out to its roof.
Ashton Library will shut on Monday, July 29 and most of the services it provides will be transferred to the pavilion at Jubilee Park.
A Wigan Council Facebook post said: “We know how important our libraries are to residents, so we’re pleased to be able to maintain a continuous service for the local community.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you all for your patience.”
