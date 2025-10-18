Seven brilliant pumpkin patches in and near Wigan to take your little ones for some Hallowe'en fun

By Sian Jones
Published 18th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Hallowe’en is not far away and many will be looking forward to carving their ghoulish pumpkins ahead of the festivities.

With that in mind, here are seven of the best places to pick a pumpkin in Wigan and just a short drive away.

There are a number of pumpkin patches in and around Wigan to prepare for Hallowe'en

1. Pumpkin Picking

There are a number of pumpkin patches in and around Wigan to prepare for Hallowe'en Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Open until October 31

2. Winstanley Park

Open until October 31 Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Stone Cross Lane, Lowton. Open until October 31

3. Grange Farm

Stone Cross Lane, Lowton. Open until October 31 Photo: photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Warrington Road, Glazebury opposite Bents Garden Centre Open until October 31

4. Farmer Berties

Warrington Road, Glazebury opposite Bents Garden Centre Open until October 31 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice