Seven of the highest rated wedding and promwear in Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 16th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST
The wedding season will soon be getting under way while thoughts will also be turning to prom night preparations. So many brides and school-leavers will be looking for the most important thing: the dress.

We have collected seven of the best bridal and promwear shops in Wigan where you can find your ideal gown.

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 57 reviews

1. Lace and Love Bridal & Prom- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.8 out of 5 from 57 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 64 reviews

2. Romancia Boutique- Gerard Street, Ashton

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 64 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 69 reviews

3. Bride 2 Be Boutique- Twist Lane, Leigh

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 69 reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Rated 47 out of 5 from 116 reviews

4. The Dressing Room- Mesnes Street, Wigan

Rated 47 out of 5 from 116 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice