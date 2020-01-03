Sharp decline in paupers' funeral pay-outs in Wigan

It is a situation too sombre for many of us to comprehend - losing a loved one then having the added emotional toll of being unable to pay for their funeral.

That’s where the Wigan and Leigh Residents Funeral Service steps in.

A council service, handled by Haydock Funeral Service, it provides a fixed price, value for money service for anyone who either cannot afford the average price of a funeral, or simply needs someone else to take care of the arrangements for them.

But the number of so-called “paupers’ funerals” provided by the town hall dropped sharply last year, new figures reveal.

Wigan Council spent a total of £16,873 on public health funerals last year, compared to more than £38,000 the year before. Public health funerals, which are also known as paupers’ funerals, are “no frills” services provided by local authorities, which in general include a coffin and the services of a funeral director but do not include flowers, obituaries or transport for family members. Families can attend if they wish.

There were nine carried out in 2018/19, compared to 24 in Wigan in 2017-18 (at a cost of £38,318) and 14 in 2016-17.

The council provides cremations for £2,027 and burials for £2,024 - far lower than the cost of an average funeral, which in 2017 came in at £3,784.

The cost of a public health funeral includes: collection of the deceased from anywhere within the borough, and use of the funeral director’s chapel of rest. For families where transport is unavailable, a collection service is available to visit the chapel of rest by arrangement.

The service also arranges and supervises the funeral, and provides a hearse and a limousine to carry six mourners. It will also include an oak coffin with engraved nameplate and handles, and covers cremation or burial costs.

Additional costs include doctors fees, or having a clergy of your choice for the service.

It does not, however, include discretionary costs such as flowers or an obituary in the paper.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “While we would hope when someone dies there would be either family or friends to help make the arrangements, sadly this is not always the case.

“In the cases where we are unable to track down family members then we will always ensure to provide dignity and solemnity to those who die with no one to bury them.

“As a council we have a duty to arrange a simple, yet dignified service should this be the case.

"Wigan Council provides a public cremation fee for residents struggling to cope with the cost of cremation and the Wigan & Leigh Residents Funeral Service negotiated by the council on behalf of local residents offers an effective way of managing rising funeral costs.”

Under the Public Health (Control of Disease) Act 1984, when a resident in the area passes away outside of a hospital and there is no one else willing to pay, councils make the necessary arrangements for a public health funeral.

Councils will do everything in their power to try and locate living relatives or friends of the deceased, and in some cases, pass the responsibility on to them.

If a council cannot find a friend or family member willing to deal with the deceased’s estate and pay for the funeral, then councils will try their hardest to establish the faith of the deceased and arrange a dignified service.

If not, then a simple ceremony takes place followed by a burial or cremation.