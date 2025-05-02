Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a Wigan teenager who died during a fishing trip in France.

Jamie Highton, 19, has been described as “universally loved” and “an all-round nice lad” in moving tributes following his sudden death.

He was on a fishing trip in France with his brother when tragedy struck on Saturday.

More than £2,000 has already been donated to a fund-raising appeal set up to help cover costs now faced by his family and to honour his memory.

Jamie Highton

His mum Nicola Forshaw wrote on Facebook: “It's with a deep heart that I sadly have to announce the passing of my beautiful blue-eyed son, stepson, brother, stepbrother, boyfriend, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend Jamie Highton.

“Jamie sadly passed away in France on Saturday, April 26, 2025 doing one of the activities he loved doing, fishing.

"We are currently arranging his return to the UK and will update everyone once we know more. We understand everyone wants to send their love but please respect our privacy in this difficult time.

"Sending you love and light Jamie, love you to the moon and back.”

Jamie was a popular member of Wigan’s Grundy Fight Academy, where he was coached by professional mixed martial artist and wrestler Michael Grundy.

He said Jamie “selflessly gave back” by volunteering to teach children and support newcomers, had earned his blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and competed in one MMA fight.

He said: “Jamie was someone who lit up the room – kind, generous and universally loved. There wasn’t a person who had a bad word to say about him.

"He went on a fishing trip with his brother and never came home.”

James also played football at Springfield FC.

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “Jamie was one of the most genuine lads you could meet — kind, grounded, and an all-round nice lad Everyone at Springfield who had the chance to play alongside him or just spend time with him will feel this loss deeply.

"Life can be unbelievably cruel, and there are no words that make this any easier. As a club, we’ll be here to support Jamie’s family, friends and each other through this heartbreaking time. Please join us in honouring his memory.”

Donations in Jamie’s memory can be made here.