A charity shop in Wigan has announced it will close its doors due to rising costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rainbow Wishes raises money to support local children in need.

The shop located on Gathurst Lane in Shevington has announced it will close in either April or May depending on their stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said they have made this decision to the increasing cost of bills.

Rainbow Wishes will close its doors in spring

A social media post said: “You probably know that this year, yet again, prices are going up.

"The cost of wages, gas/electricity, waste disposal, telephone, card machine payments, water rates etc are exceeding what we can make in our shop.

"Due to the huge increase in these bills we have decided to give notice and close the shop from April/May, depending on stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are all deeply saddened at having to make this decision, but we have been left with no choice.”

It added: “We will be launching a big sale on all of our clothing to sell various seasons of clothing all at half price.

"We will also sell all the fixtures and fittings in April/May before we finally leave.

"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the last six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do hope you’ll continue to shop with us until we close.”

The local community has shared its devastation about the news.

One person said: “Such a shame! My little one will miss his weekly visits and we’ll miss dropping off bits to pass on to other.”

Another added: “Oh wow that is so sad. One of the best charity shops that I go too.”