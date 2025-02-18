Shock as Wigan charity shop announces closure
Rainbow Wishes raises money to support local children in need.
The shop located on Gathurst Lane in Shevington has announced it will close in either April or May depending on their stock.
They said they have made this decision to the increasing cost of bills.
A social media post said: “You probably know that this year, yet again, prices are going up.
"The cost of wages, gas/electricity, waste disposal, telephone, card machine payments, water rates etc are exceeding what we can make in our shop.
"Due to the huge increase in these bills we have decided to give notice and close the shop from April/May, depending on stock.
"We are all deeply saddened at having to make this decision, but we have been left with no choice.”
It added: “We will be launching a big sale on all of our clothing to sell various seasons of clothing all at half price.
"We will also sell all the fixtures and fittings in April/May before we finally leave.
"We would like to thank all of our customers for your support over the last six years.
"We do hope you’ll continue to shop with us until we close.”
The local community has shared its devastation about the news.
One person said: “Such a shame! My little one will miss his weekly visits and we’ll miss dropping off bits to pass on to other.”
Another added: “Oh wow that is so sad. One of the best charity shops that I go too.”
